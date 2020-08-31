Losses in store
Macy’s reports its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The New York City-based chain of nearly 800 department stores including Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s is pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going “full force” with marketing right after Halloween. Macy’s posted a massive loss in the first quarter as shutdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus took a big financial toll. It’s forecast to have continued losing money in the second quarter.
Toro Toro Toro
Lawnmower maker Toro is expected to report a second consecutive quarter of falling earnings on Thursday. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company also makes Boss snowplows and Lawn-Boy grass mowers. Toro blamed the pandemic for falling sales and profit last quarter. In June it scrapped its financial guidance and said it would not give investors an outlook until “visibility” returned.
