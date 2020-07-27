VIRUS IMPACT
Wall Street expects that Apple stumbled in its fiscal third quarter.
Analysts predict the iPhone maker will report Thursday that its earnings and revenue declined in the April-June period versus a year earlier. Apple delivered improved results in the previous two quarters of its current fiscal year. The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to shut its factories and as well as hundreds of its retail stores.
IN A SPENDING MOOD?
Americans have stepped up their spending after a deep pullback in March and April due to the coronavirus business shutdowns.
Spending rose 8.2% in May. That followed monthly declines of 6.6% and 12.6%. Economists project that consumer spending grew 5% last month. The Commerce Department issues its June tally of consumer spending on Friday.
Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Jan. 0.4
Feb. 0.0
March. -6.6
April -12.6
May 8.2
June (est.) 5.0
Source: FactSet
