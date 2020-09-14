THE FED SPEAKS
The Federal Reserve delivers its latest interest rate policy update and economic assessment Wednesday.
The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank’s policymakers. At their last meeting in July, policymakers kept the Fed’s key interest rate unchanged at a record low near zero. Fed policymakers also pledged to keep rates low until they are confident that the economy has weathered the pandemic-induced recession.
IF YOU BUILD IT
Builders are starting construction on more new homes and apartments as housing bounces back from a brief stall in the spring.
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 1.5 million. That was the fastest pace since February and third monthly increase in a row. Did the trend continue in August? Find out Thursday, when the Commerce Department issues its latest monthly tally of newly started residential construction projects.
Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
March 1,269,000
April 934,000
May 1,038,000
June 1,220,000
July 1,496,000
Aug. (est.) 1,450,000
Source: FactSet
