MIXED RESULTS?
Wall Street expects that Target’s latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results.
Analysts predict the retailer’s second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. The company has enjoyed strong online sales growth as the pandemic put millions in lockdown. Meanwhile, customers shopping at Target stores have been buying more items per visit. Target reports its quarterly results Wednesday.
HOUSING MARKET MONITOR
Economists project that sales of previously occupied homes increased in July for the second month in a row.
The National Association of Realtors is expected to report Friday that sales accelerated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.45 million last month. The pace of sales increased more than 20% in June to 4.72 million homes. Despite the sharp gain, sales are still running about 11% below last year’s pace.
Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Feb. 5.76
March 5.27
April 4.33
May 3.91
June 4.72
July (est.) 5.45
Source: FactSet
