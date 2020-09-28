Consumer confidence, by month:
April 85.7
May 85.9
June 98.3
July 91.7
Aug. 84.8
Sept. (est.) 90.0
Source: FactSet
IN A SPENDING MOOD?
The Commerce Department issues its August tally of consumer spending Thursday.
Consumers have increased their spending after pulling back sharply in March and April as the pandemic led to millions of job losses and business closures. Consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, climbed 1.9% in July. That followed increases of 8.6% in May and 6.2% in June. Economists project spending rose 0.8% in August.
Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
March -6.7
April -12.9
May 8.6
June 6.2
July 1.9
Aug. (est.) 0.8
Source: FactSet
ALL ABOUT JOBS
Economists predict U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in September since hiring resumed in May.
They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 870,000 jobs this month. That would be down from about 1.4 million jobs in August, when the national unemployment rate declined to 8.4% from 10.2%. As of August, the economy had recovered about half of the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.
Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:
April -20,787,000
May 2,725,000
June 4,781,000
July 1,734,000
Aug. 1,371,000
Sept. (est.) 870,000
Source: FactSet
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.