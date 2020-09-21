Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
March 5.27
April 4.33
May 3.91
June 4.70
July 5.86
Aug. (est.) 5.95
Source: FactSet
SPOTLIGHT ON COSTCO
Wall Street expects that Costco Wholesale’s latest quarterly report card will show solid results.
Analysts predict the membership warehouse club will report Thursday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. Costco has benefited from sharp sales growth, including online sales, this year. The company has already disclosed that sales in the July-August quarter were up by double digits from a year earlier.
MANUFACTURING BELLWETHER
The Commerce Department serves up its August snapshot of U.S. durable goods orders Friday.
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.4% in July, the third consecutive gain after a steep two-month plunge. July’s strong advance was led by the volatile transportation sector. Excluding that category, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%. Economists project that durable goods orders rose only 1.5% last month.
Durable goods orders, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
March -16.7
April -18.3
May 15.0
June 7.7
July 11.4
Aug. (est.) 1.5
Source: FactSet
