Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Sept. 6.44
Oct. 6.73
Nov. 6.59
Dec. 6.65
Jan. 6.69
Feb. (est.) 6.50
Source: FactSet
GAME HYPE
Wall Street expects that GameStop closed out its last fiscal year on a strong note.
Analysts predict the video-game retailer will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings increased from a year earlier. That would follow three quarters of losses for the retailer, which grabbed headlines this year after a stock buying frenzy in which online investors challenged hedge funds with massive GameStop short positions betting against the stock.
IN A SPENDING MOOD?
The Commerce Department on Friday serves up its snapshot of U.S. consumer spending last month.
Consumers account for 70% of economic activity, so the more they spend, the more the economy grows. Spending climbed a solid 2.4% in January, the sharpest increase in seven months. That followed two straight monthly spending drops. Economists project consumer spending declined by 0.4% in February.
Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Sept. 1.3
Oct. 0.2
Nov. -0.6
Dec. -0.4
Jan. 2.4
Feb. (est.) -0.4
Source: FactSet
