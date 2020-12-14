Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
June 6.0
July 4.3
Aug. 0.7
Sept. -0.4
Oct. 1.1
Nov. (est.) 0.3
SIZING UP RETAIL SALES
The pace of U.S. retail sales growth has slowed since May’s rebound from a spring slump.
Retail sales grew a sluggish 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday season discounts online and in stores. Economists project that retail sales fell last month by 0.4%. The slowdown follows a surge in coronavirus infections nationwide, which have prompted some state and local governments to impose limits on businesses. The Commerce Department delivers its November retail sales figures Wednesday.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
June 8.6
July 1.1
Aug. 1.4
Sept. 1.6
Oct. 0.3
Nov. (est.) -0.4
READY TO DELIVER?
Wall Street expects another solid quarterly report card from FedEx.
Analysts predict the package delivery giant will report Thursday that its fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. That would echo its results in the first quarter. FedEx has benefited from the surge in online shopping as customers avoid stores due to the pandemic. Investors will be listening for an update on how the company’s holiday shopping season shipping volumes are faring.
