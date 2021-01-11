JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:
May 5.37
June 6.00
July 6.70
Aug. 6.35
Sept. 6.49
Oct. 6.65
Source: FactSet
PERSISTENT TURBULENCE
Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines closed out 2020 with another dismal quarterly report card.
Airline industry bookings have been deeply depressed since last March as businesses and individuals canceled or indefinitely put off air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Delta reported a quarterly loss and sharply lower revenue for the first three months of last year. Analysts predict the airline’s fourth-quarter results, due out Thursday, will show more of the same.
SIZING UP RETAIL SALES
The Commerce Department serves up its December tally of U.S. retail sales Friday.
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, their biggest decline in seven months. That marked a downbeat start for the all-important November-December holiday shopping season, which typically accounts for a quarter or more of a retailer’s annual sales. Economists predict retail sales also fell in December, but by a far smaller 0.1%.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
July 1.1
Aug. 1.4
Sept. 1.7
Oct. -0.1
Nov. -1.1
Dec. (est.) -0.1
Source: FactSet
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.