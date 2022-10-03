This Week: Job openings, Levi Strauss earns, hiring snapshot

Economists project that the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, will show employers advertised about 11.2 million jobs in August. Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, have topped 11 million every month since December, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation.

Wall Street expects the denim maker’s earnings declined in the June-August quarter versus the same period last year, even as its revenue edged higher. Levi’s reported increased profits and revenue in the first and second quarter. The company has benefited from growth in its direct-to-consumer, wholesale and e-commerce businesses, though it has grappled with supply chain constraints.