JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

July 7.17

Aug. 7.30

Sept. 7.03

Oct. 7.36

Nov. 6.80

Dec. (est.) 6.78

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

PepsiCo serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.

Wall Street predicts the food and beverage company’s fourth-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would echo PepsiCo’s results in the previous two quarters. Investors will be listening for the company’s latest earnings outlook for 2020.

SIZING UP RETAIL SALES

The pace of U.S. retail sales growth has been running at a mostly solid pace.

Retail sales increased by 0.3% in October, November and December, reflecting Americans’ willingness to spend during the winter holidays. Economists forecast that the trend continued last month. The Commerce Department issues its January snapshot of retail sales Friday.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 0.6

Sept. -0.4

Oct. 0.3

Nov. 0.3

Dec. 0.3

Jan. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet