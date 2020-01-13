Delta Air Lines
Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines’ profit grew in the fourth quarter. Analysts forecast the Atlanta-based carrier will report Tuesday it made $1.40 a share in the last quarter, up from $1.30 a share in the same period of 2018. Delta’s stock only recently recovered from a profit warning in October, and remains below its 2019 high.
UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group reports its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The largest U.S. health insurer’s shares have jumped more than 30% since October, when it raised its forecast and gave a strong outlook for 2020. UnitedHealth provides health insurance for more than 49 million people and also owns the Optum pharmacy benefits business.
