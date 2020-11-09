JOB MARKET BELLWETHER
Economists expect that U.S. employers advertised slightly more jobs in September.
They project the Labor Department will report Tuesday that U.S. job postings rose to about 6.5 million in September, up from about 6.49 million in August. The number of job postings has been mostly rising since falling to just under 5 million in April, the lowest level since 2015, when much of the economy shut down.
JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:
April 4.99
May 5.37
June 6.00
July 6.69
Aug. 6.49
Sept. (est.) 6.50
Source: FactSet
MOUSE HOUSE
Walt Disney delivers its latest quarterly results Thursday.
Analysts predict the media giant slid to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September. Disney has struggled this year amid a sharp decline in revenue as the pandemic led to theme park closures and the postponement of several of the company’s movies. To cope, Disney recently said it would reorganize its business to focus even more on Disney Plus, its video streaming service.
