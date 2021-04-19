RED-HOT HOUSING MARKET
Economists project that sales of previously occupied homes accelerated in March as the spring homebuying season ramped up.
The National Association of Realtors is expected to report Thursday that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.25 million units last month. That would follow a pace of 6.22 million units in February, when unseasonably cold winter weather and ice storms in Texas and other southern states dampened sales.
Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Oct. 6.73
Nov. 6.59
Dec. 6.65
Jan. 6.66
Feb. 6.22
March (est.) 6.25
Source: FactSet
MIXED RESULTS?
American Express delivers its first-quarter results Friday.
The credit card issuer is expected to report that its earnings increased sharply from a year ago, while its revenue declined. The pandemic struck at the heart of AmEx’s business model last year. Its cardmembers, often the well-to-do and corporate clients, stopped traveling for leisure or business and weren’t able to attend concerts and shows.
