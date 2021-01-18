SPOTLIGHT ON UNEMPLOYMENT
The Labor Department issues its weekly tally of U.S. unemployment aid applications Thursday.
Economists expect the number of Americans who filed for unemployment aid in the week ended January 15 fell to 803,000 after surging the previous week to 965,000, the most since August. Jobless claims are running almost four times their level from before the pandemic. Employers continue cutting jobs as rising infections keep many people at home and governments impose tighter restrictions on businesses.
Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted:
Dec. 11: 892,000
Dec. 18: 806,000
Dec. 25: 782,000
Jan. 1: 784,000
Jan. 8: 965,000
Jan. 15: (est.) 803,000
Source: FactSet
HOME SWEET HOME
The housing market is showing some signs of cooling after months of strong gains.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 2.5% in November to a seasonally adjusted 6.69 million annualized units. That’s the first decline since May. Ultra-low mortgage rates have helped entice would-be homebuyers, driving sales and home prices higher, despite economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. The National Association of Realtors reports its December tally of previously occupied U.S. homes Friday.
Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
July 5.86
Aug. 5.98
Sept. 6.57
Oct. 6.86
Nov. 6.69
Dec. (est.) 6.37
Source: FactSet
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.