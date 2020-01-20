EYE ON HOUSING

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in December from a month earlier.

The National Association of Realtors is expected to report Wednesday that sales accelerated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.43 million last month. That would represent a rebound after sales slowed in November, dampened by rising prices and a shortage of homes on the market.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

July 5.42

Aug. 5.50

Sept. 5.36

Oct. 5.44

Nov. 5.35

Dec. (est.) 5.43

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines’ latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Analysts predict the company’s earnings fell in the last three months of 2019 from a year earlier, even as revenue edged higher. Strong travel demand and rising ticket prices have helped drive revenue for Southwest, but the company’s bottom line has taken a hit from costs related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets.