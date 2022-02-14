Producer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Aug. 0.9
Sept. 0.4
Oct. 0.7
Nov. 1.0
Dec. 0.2
Jan. (est.) 0.5
Source: FactSet
SIZING UP RETAIL SALES
The Commerce Department issues its January tally of U.S. retail sales Wednesday.
Economists predict sales at restaurants, shops and other retailers rose 2% last month after falling a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December. The end-of-year drop came as spending fell broadly across numerous sectors, including department stores, restaurants and online purchases.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Aug. 1.2
Sept. 0.7
Oct. 1.8
Nov. 0.2
Dec. -1.9
Jan. (est.) 2.0
Source: FactSet
EYE ON WALMART
Walmart serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.
Analysts predict the world’s largest retailer will report that its fourth-quarter earnings increased from a year earlier, while its revenue declined slightly. The company posted improved earnings and revenue in the previous three quarters. Walmart has been able to leverage its scale to manage rising costs and global supply chain disruptions.