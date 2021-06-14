Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Dec. -1.2
Jan. 7.6
Feb. -2.9
March 10.7
April 0.0
May (est.) -0.5
Source: FactSet
THE FED SPEAKS
The Federal Reserve delivers its latest economic and interest rate policy update Wednesday.
Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have convinced most analysts that the central bank will leave interest rates at a record low of 0% to 0.25%. Wall Street will be watching for any hints as to when the Fed may consider raising rates amid growing signs of inflation across the economy this year.
SPOTLIGHT ON KROGER
Wall Street expects that Kroger’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of its performance a year earlier.
Analysts predict the supermarket chain’s earnings and revenue declined in the February-April quarter. That would follow a solid run of annual profit and sales growth for the 12 months ended in January. Kroger has largely benefited from Americans stocking their shelves and dining at home more during the pandemic. The company serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.