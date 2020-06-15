Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Dec. 0.1
Jan. 0.8
Feb. -0.4
March -8.3
April -16.4
May (est.) 8.5
Source: FactSet
EYE ON HOUSING
New government data on residential construction should provide insight into the state of the new-home market.
The Commerce Department is expected to report Wednesday that builders broke ground on new single-family homes and apartments at a faster pace in May than in the previous month. U.S. home construction slowed in April to the lowest level in five years as the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns disrupted homebuilding, leading to a 30.2% drop in groundbreakings.
Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Dec. 1,587,000
Jan. 1,617,000
Feb. 1,567,000
March 1,276,000
April 891,000
May (est.) 1,200,000
Source: FactSet
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
CarMax serves up its latest quarterly report card Friday.
Wall Street expects the used car dealership operator’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier. In April, CarMax warned that its sales would be down significantly as the coronavirus outbreak forced the company to shutter some of its locations. To cope, the company introduced curbside pickup and home delivery at most of its open locations.
