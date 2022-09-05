This Week: Trade gap, consumer borrowing, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Trade balance, monthly, billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted:
Feb. -88.1
March -107.7
April -86.7
May -84.9
June -79.6
July (est.) -70.4
Source: FactSet
JUST CHARGE IT
Americans have been ramping up their use of credit this year.
U.S. consumer borrowing, excluding mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, jumped by $40.2 billion in June from May, when consumer borrowing increased by $23.8 billion. The June increase was the biggest in three months and pushed total consumer credit to around $4.63 trillion. The Federal Reserve releases its July snapshot of consumer borrowing Thursday.
Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:
Jan. 15.9
Feb. 34.7
March 47.1
April 35.0
May 23.8
June 40.2
Source: FactSet
MIXED RESULTS?
Wall Street expects that Kroger’s latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.
Analysts predict the supermarket operator’s fiscal second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. In June, Kroger raised its full-year guidance after posting earnings and revenue growth for the first quarter. The company, which also owns Ralphs, Dillons and other chains, reports quarterly results Friday.