This Week: Tyson Foods, Krispy Kreme, Target earnings

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Krispy Kreme
North Carolina-based donut shop chain Krispy Kreme reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast its profit slipped to 4 cents a share from 6 cents a year ago. Krispy Kreme operates over 300 shops in the U.S. as well as in around 30 other countries. The company forecasts annual sales of up to $1.52 billion and profit as high as 32 cents a share.
Target
Minneapolis-based retail giant Target reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Analysts expect its profit fell to $2.12 last quarter from $3.03 a year before. The chain of nearly 2,000 stores has seen its shares lose almost 30% this year. It has said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees in stores and distribution centers this holiday season, in line with a year ago.