Walmart
Walmart’s profit is forecast to have grown again in its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street expects the world’s largest retailer made $1.18 in the August-October period, up from $1.16 a year earlier. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain has emerged as one of the few lifelines to millions of people during the pandemic, when a huge swath of stores that sell non-essential merchandise temporarily shut down. Walmart reports earnings on Tuesday.
Target
Minneapolis-based retailer Target reports its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Wall Street expects its profit grew to $1.60 a share, up from $1.36 a year earlier. Like rival Walmart, Target has benefited this year as it supplies household goods that consumers need during a pandemic. In August Target abandoned its annual financial goals, citing “the highly fluid and uncertain outlook.”
