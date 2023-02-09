Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $282 million.
The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.63 billion.
