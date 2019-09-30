Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $1.25 to $167.23

The Treasury Department said there are no plans, currently, to block Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges.

Apple Inc., up $5.15 to $223.97

J.P. Morgan expects stronger iPhone sales volume through the fourth quarter and into 2020.

Abbott Laboratories, up $1.83 to $83.67

The medical device and pharmaceutical company cited new data on the effectiveness of its MitraClip heart valve device.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $5.46 to $39.96

The egg producer’s first quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as an oversupply of eggs weighed down prices.

Merck & Co., up $1.27 to $84.18

The pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a prostate cancer study involving the drug Lynparza.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 67 cents to $44.47

The oil company said it completed the sale of some holdings from recently acquired Anadarko.

