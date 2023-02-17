Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

BERLIN — Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases.
The union is seeking a 10.5% increase for its members, or at least 500 euros, to make up for high inflation seen in Germany and elsewhere last year due to the knock-on effects Russia’s attack on Ukraine has had on global food and energy prices.
Verdi chairman Frank Werneke told weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the willingness among its members to stage strikes was big and future walkouts could reach “another dimension.”
He noted that recent strikes at airports, public transport and childcare facilities could be extended to garbage removal services and hospitals.