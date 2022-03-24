The problem was that the historical example Lee used actually supports court-packing.

The story Lee told is familiar, if not exactly historically sophisticated. President Franklin Roosevelt was repeatedly frustrated by a Supreme Court that knocked out New Deal programs. He eventually retaliated in 1937, after being re-elected in a landslide, by proposing a scheme to expand the court if elderly justices refused to retire. The plan was defeated in the Senate, but not before one justice switched his vote and decided that the New Deal was constitutional after all. Soon after that, the old justices did retire, giving Roosevelt’s Democrats a solid majority on the court, which soon expanded (to Lee’s dismay) what the federal government was allowed to do.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The episode demonstrated an inelegant solution to a constitutional problem: that lifetime terms for federal judges can allow the past to rule the present. It’s OK, it seems to me, that judges are not elected, given that they’re nominated by elected presidents and confirmed by elected Senates. They are, in that sense, democratically chosen.

But the majorities that chose them can be five, 10, or even 30 or more years in the past. Justice Clarence Thomas was nominated by a president chosen in 1988 and defeated in 1992. He was confirmed by senators chosen in 1990, 1988 and 1986. By contrast, the majority that elected President Joe Biden in 2020 has no votes on the Supreme Court. Even if Congress passed a reform scheme to limit Supreme Court terms to 18 years so that each president would fill two vacancies per four-year term, it’s still not entirely clear why older majorities should dominate more recent ones.

The problem is more acute when the majority is strongly partisan and ideological, and when a solid new majority replaces a different old one. That is basically what happened in the New Deal. Democrats won huge landslides in 1930, 1932, 1934 and 1936. But without any new vacancies on the court, the old majorities were replaced in Congress (beginning in 1930) and the White House (1932), but the old majority represented in the court continued on, and was able to blunt a fair amount of what the new majority wanted to do.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now, we have to be careful here. Just because majorities voted for Roosevelt and the Democrats does not necessarily mean that they approved of every measure their representatives enacted. But the stronger the majorities, the more we can expect a democratic system to prefer those results and the politicians elected in those landslides over the representatives of older electorates. And when the cliche that the court follows the election returns (that is, that judges moderate their views in light of those newer majorities) didn’t hold true during Roosevelt’s first term, it really was a kind of democratic crisis. A republic can’t hold together if large majorities are frustrated too severely.

And to the extent that the threat of court-packing did convince justices to defer to that new majority, first by voting differently and then by retiring, what happened seems to be an acceptable democratic outcome.

What’s happening now is different. The conservative Supreme Court majority and many lower court judges are even more ideological and more partisan than the court that thwarted Roosevelt. We’re seeing that in “doctrines” proclaimed in election cases that mysteriously show up and then go missing depending on whether they would help Democrats or Republicans, and we’re seeing it in cases that achieve Republican policy objectives, most obviously with respect to abortion. On the other hand, we don’t have a six-year series of landslide elections breaking the opposite way. Instead, we have a president elected with a modest advantage, and extremely narrow margins for his party in both chambers of Congress.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those circumstances are pushing in opposite directions, essentially making Democrats more interested in threatening to pack the court than they would be if the court was less intent on provocative activism, while at the same time making any such threats fairly empty. Also pushing Democrats’ frustrations are the combination of successful Republican constitutional hardball, differences in strategic retirements, and just plain luck that have netted Republicans a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court despite Democratic victories in five of the nine relevant presidential elections. It doesn’t help matters that two of the three most recent Republican presidential victories came despite Democratic popular-vote pluralities. All of that, legitimately or not, is bound to make it less likely that most Democrats will be content with the status quo.

There’s no magic formula to resolve any of this. There’s nothing wrong with older majorities (yes, including electoral-vote majorities) having influence today. Biden is just as much president today as he was when he was newly elected, despite being currently unpopular, and even parliamentary systems that have the option of calling early elections usually don’t.

But it’s not hard to see trouble ahead if increasingly out-of-date majorities wind up aggressively overturning more and more of what currently elected majorities wish to do. The best way out would be what Chief Justice John Roberts sometimes seems to be prefer — moving the court and the constitution in the direction he favors, but at a slower pace than other Republicans want. But Roberts is hardly consistent in that, and at any rate he appears now to be outvoted. What’s worse is that some of the court’s actions are in areas that tend to undermine a healthy democracy, such as decisions that have hollowed out the 1964 Voting Rights Act.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The result: We’re going to have a lot of threats to pack the courts, and yet the threats are unlikely to help resolve the situation and narrow the gap between the court and the more recent majorities represented by Congress and the president this time around.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion