One way to view the Fed is as an independent institution with a mandate (half of a dual mandate) to maintain stable prices. Chair Jerome Powell has made this goal more flexible, by instituting “average inflation targeting,” and this policy does give the Fed some leeway in deciding when the rate of price inflation should fall. But it doesn’t grant the Fed license to allow 5% annual inflation for the next five or 10 years. If the Fed broke with its mandate, it would lose much of its credibility. So from a policy and institutional standpoint, it is in the Fed’s interest to control inflation.