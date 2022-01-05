A financial planner will help with the basics like how much to set aside for an emergency fund and what to invest in for retirement, along with how to achieve medium-term goals such as a down payment for a home, or funds for a vacation, car repair or holiday presents. Keep in mind though that fiduciary planners won’t tell you all you need to know about finances, such as how to ask for a raise or find a better job, or how to cut back on gratuitous spending.