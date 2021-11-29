It has been a difficult year for Twitter. During the company’s analyst day in February, Dorsey talked a big game, vowing to “double development velocity” of features and setting new long-term financial goals. But Wall Street has grown skeptical of the company’s ability to deliver on its ambitions after a series of disappointments. U.S. user growth has been weak. The social media app’s domestic, monetizable daily active users fell in the June quarter from the previous three months. Despite the benefit of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Twitter didn’t add U.S. users in the three months that ended in September, either, compared with the June quarter.