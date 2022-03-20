The second was the masterfully coordinated policy of economic strangulation against Russia, including cutting Russian banks off from international financial markets and pressing private companies to pull out of Russia and stop their exports to that country. The ruble plummeted about 40% in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, and Moscow has shut down the stock market for some three weeks now.

Interestingly, these innovations — relying on information networks to pre-empt propaganda and using economic levers in concert with private companies — reflect the evolution of the late 20th- and early 21st-century state. This evolution is bringing into being what we separately have called the “market state,” a constitutional order that augments and even displaces the preferred methods of the industrial nation-state, which regulated and at times intervened in the market by creating state-owned enterprises, mass conscription of armed forces and dense bodies of regulation.

In place of the nation-state’s structures, market states deploy techniques like sovereign wealth funds, the all-volunteer military and the partial deregulation of industries, women’s reproduction and narcotics use.

These innovations of the market state suggest to us other lines of policy that could serve to end the war in Ukraine favorably.

For example, on March 8, the Polish government proposed that it deploy all 28 of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. base at Ramstein in Germany, so that Washington in turn could then provide them to Ukraine. (Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era planes.) In exchange, the U.S. would replace the MiGs with comparable, used aircraft for Poland.

This idea was shot down the next day by U.S. officials. There were sensible reasons for this — in part that it might aid Putin’s efforts to portray the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as the aggressor — but the rejection came as a brutal disappointment to Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted in an address to the Ukrainian people: “Listen, we have a war. We do not have time for all this signaling. This is not ping-pong, this is about human lives … Solve it faster, do not shift the responsibility — send us planes.”​

But suppose Poland simply sold its MiGs to an international business group, incorporated in a non-aligned state that is not involved in imposing economic sanctions against Russia or supplying weapons to Ukraine. This corporation could take delivery of the aircraft in Poland, sell the fighter planes to Ukraine, which would pick up the aircraft from the new owners and fly them to Ukrainian bases. This could be done on a lease-purchase basis or some other deferred payment plan. Thus the market state can make progress where the nation-state is stifled.

Similarly, market states regularly use nonprofit, nongovernmental groups to fill the gaps created when the states themselves are unable or unwilling to act. So we propose that the International Committee of the Red Cross or the International Rescue Committee or some other similar organization begin a humanitarian re-supply of Kyiv using vehicles clearly marked as part of a humanitarian convoy whose contents have been publicly searched to remove any weapons or war materiel.

This convoy could provide food, medicine and other humanitarian aid to Kyiv while picking up refugees for the round trip to Poland or another bordering state to return once more with aid. (The ICRC and IRC are currently able to provide only limited aid to the Ukrainians, primarily to refugees in Poland.) It would be the Berlin Airlift of 1948 updated to the 21st-century state by relying nongovernmental agencies, not government airplanes.

A third example: The United Nations Security Council is hardly likely to establish courts like the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda to investigate and prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine. Since Russian officials would be the principal targets of these courts, Russia is virtually certain to veto them.

However, the International Criminal Court has within its jurisdiction the crime of aggression, defined as, “the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, integrity or independence of another State.”

The ICC’s jurisdiction is not dependent on a referral from the Security Council pursuant to a resolution adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. It can also be engaged on the request of a state party to the Rome Statute of 1998, so long as the aggression has been committed by a national of a state party or on the territory of a state party. Alas, neither Russia nor Ukraine is a state party. (Nor is the U.S.)

Ukraine, however, is a state party to the European Court of Human Rights. While an applicant for relief from that court does not have to be a citizen of a state party, complaints submitted to the court must concern violations of the European Convention on Human Rights committed by a state party.

What is needed is an applicant that will complain that Ukraine has violated the applicant’s political and civil rights in its attempts to protect its citizens from Russian bombardment. That complaint would be effectively used by both the complainant and Ukraine — which would urge Russian aggression as a defense to the complaint — as the basis for an investigation of Russian aggression. The court could award “interim measures” when there is immediate risk of harm such as death. After an investigation, the court could refer its findings to the Security Council.

We are under no illusion as to whether the Security Council could avoid a Russian-engineered veto, despite the language of Article 27 of the UN Charter that parties to a dispute before the Security Council must abstain from voting. But such a trial would expose wrongdoing even if there is no specifically legal sanction, and such global exposure may bring about a political reaction more effective than a court’s decree.

Together, these three examples would not just provide relief to the embattled Ukrainians and punish Russia for its unprovoked invasion of a sovereign neighbor. They would demonstrate that the capabilities of the emerging informational market state can augment those of the industrial nation-state not just with respect to geo-economics, flexibility and the free flow of people and ideas, but in ensuring global justice and human rights as well.

Philip Bobbitt is a professor at Columbia Law School and director of its Center for National Security. He is the author of “The Shield of Achilles: War, Peace, and the Course of History.”

Gregory Treverton, former director of the U.S. National Intelligence Council, is a professor of international relations at the University of Southern California.

