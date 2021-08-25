With the global recovery still looking robust, if off its highs, emerging markets seem attractive. This is a potentially double-edged sword for Indonesia. It may benefit from a flow of funds into EM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management are bullish on EM equities, for example. Investors could be even more forgiving of heresy if growth is back big time. Or, with many to choose from, they could be more discerning. Truly unconventional things that have gone on under cover of Covid may get a more careful appraisal.