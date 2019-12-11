“Finding holistic solutions is what the COP should be all about, but instead it seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition,” Thunberg said to wide applause.

The activist cited scientific reports that have established that unchecked warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) for the planet will be catastrophic. She also said that pledges to reduce emissions weren’t enough, carbon needs to remain underground and that greenhouse gases responsible for rising temperatures need to be zeroed.

“This is not leading, this is misleading,” she said, adding that “every fraction of a degree matters.”

