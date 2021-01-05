Online sales surged more than 80% for the period.
Tiffany said that worldwide sales at stores opened at least a year rose 4% during the holiday period. By region, Asia Pacific enjoyed a 27% sales increase, while Japan had a 10% gain. Europe posted a 6% drop, while The Americas had a 4% decline.
In late October, Tiffany agreed to be purchased by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier last year.
