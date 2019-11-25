Medicines Co., up $15.25 to $83.80
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is paying $9.7 billion for the cholesterol drugmaker.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., 35 cents to $39.93
Activist investor Carl Icahn is trying to take control of the energy company’s board, according to Bloomberg News.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., down $2.99 to $2.59
The drug developer said its CEO resigned and it is reevaluating its operating plan.
eBay Inc., up 73 cents to $35.85
The e-commerce company is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $8.18 to $39.44
The gold producer is buying Detour Gold in a move to expand its mining operations.
Uber Technologies Inc., down 45 cents to $29.11
London’s transit authority refused to renew the ride-hailing company’s license to operate.
