Medicines Co., up $15.25 to $83.80

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is paying $9.7 billion for the cholesterol drugmaker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., 35 cents to $39.93

Activist investor Carl Icahn is trying to take control of the energy company’s board, according to Bloomberg News.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., down $2.99 to $2.59

The drug developer said its CEO resigned and it is reevaluating its operating plan.

eBay Inc., up 73 cents to $35.85

The e-commerce company is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $8.18 to $39.44

The gold producer is buying Detour Gold in a move to expand its mining operations.

Uber Technologies Inc., down 45 cents to $29.11

London’s transit authority refused to renew the ride-hailing company’s license to operate.

