You needn’t be a golf fan to be thrilled at the news that Tiger Woods is playing in the Masters. He’s been written off before, first because of scandal, then because of age and injury, most recently because of a car crash that crushed his leg and nearly took his life. But here’s Tiger again, strolling the lush fairways of the Augusta National as in the old days.

We love a good comeback story.

Crowds are cheering him on. If Tiger is still playing on the weekend, observers predict that the television audience will reach levels not seen in years. Then there’s the sports betting crowd. ESPN reports that wagers are “pouring in” on the 40-1 longshot.

Experts don’t think Wood can even contend. Millions will root for him anyway.

Why?

Our love of comebacks stories may be related to our affection for underdogs. Tennis great Jennifer Capriati, savaged by the press during her climb to the top of the rankings, fell from her perch. During her comeback attempt at the 2003 French Open, Capriati expressed relief at being “the underdog again.”

She lost in the fourth round, but the spectators rooted for her.

Maybe to understand why we love comebacks, we should ask why we root for underdogs.

Many social scientists say we identify with underdogs in large part because we view them as scrappers who’ve worked hard to get where they are — the way we like to see ourselves. That notion helps explain why, when fans are told that the underdog possesses greater financial resources than the favored opponent, support for the underdog collapses.

But while rooting for the underdog, we bet on the overdog. The amount wagered on the favorite tends to be higher than what would be predicted given the chance that the underdog will win. As the economist Steven D. Levitt has pointed out, this trend allows sports books to make money by taking large underdog positions.

We might be able to explain this puzzle by looking at the uniquely American origin of the word itself. The Oxford English Dictionary traces “underdog” to 1887, but The Yale Book of Quotations, edited by my colleague Fred Shapiro, points to a popular 1859 poem titled “The Under Dog in the Fight.” The poet insists that “the great, big world” will always “shout for the dog on top” but replies: “I shall always go for the weaker dog /For the under dog in the fight.”

Although often described nowadays as actually about dogfighting, the poem was probably intended as metaphor. The author, David Barker, grew up watching his parents’ economic struggles in rural Maine. As an adult, he became an advocate for the downtrodden. The poem argues for supporting “the weaker dog” even when the other side will probably win.

Certainly, the burgeoning socialist movement of the era took Barker’s verse that way. In 1864, a radical newspaper scoffed at employers pretending to be “the under dog in the fight” when in truth — wrote the editors — the “under dogs” were the workers. The usage persisted well into the 20th century. “There cannot be one law of justice for the employer and another law of justice for the underdog,” declared a suffragist magazine in 1911.

Eventually the cry was taken up by the New Dealers. In United States v. Socony-Vacuum Oil Co., the Supreme Court’s 1940 decision that outlawed price-fixing, the justices affirmed the verdict even though the trial court had allowed prosecutors to tell the jury that the defendants were “malefactors of great wealth” who operated their businesses “without any consideration for the underdog or the poor man.” (In the plus ça change department, the prosecutors also railed against “millionaires and billionaires.”)

The earliest usage in sports involved boxing, where “underdog” first referred not to the fighter who was expected to lose but to the one who actually lost. Thus a 1909 Washington Post preview of the racially charged Jack Johnson-Jim Jeffries championship bout noted that although the winner would have the heavyweight title, the “underdog” — meaning the loser — “would still have a fortune coming to him.”

Within a few years, however, the boxing world had adopted the meaning that’s current today. A 1925 magazine article explains the appeal of boxing thus: “What draws these vast throngs is the chance that a champion may be dethroned. Human nature always goes for the underdog.”

By the middle of the 20th century, the usage had spread to other sports. “A lowly but mercurial creature, the football underdog, has made himself the special star of the 1953 season,” wrote Life magazine. In a 1959 speech extolling the virtues of baseball, Senator Kenneth Keating declared, “The American people are basically rooters for the underdog.”

In that same speech, however, Keating emphasized the most widely accepted sports truism of the era: that the New York Yankees always won. Thus support for underdogs stemmed not from a belief that they’d prevail but from an admiration of their perseverance in the face of near-certain defeat.

Which brings us back to Tiger.

I doubt that many of those rooting for him really think he’ll win. The cheers are inspired by his effort. Even on the comeback trail, underdogs usually lose. But this weekend, for a fabulous moment, we can pretend that the greatest golfer in history is just like the rest of us.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of law at Yale University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. His novels include “The Emperor of Ocean Park,” and his latest nonfiction book is “Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

