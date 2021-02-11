The potential influence of young TikTok users was shown last June when they were cited as a reason for inflated expectations for attendance at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The soccer deal was negotiated against the backdrop of an ongoing court action after the Trump administration tried to ban TikTok from smartphone app stores as a threat to national security unless it came under greater American control.
Chinese companies now comprise four of UEFA’s 11 main tournament sponsors. TikTok joins Alipay, Hisense and Vivo.
UEFA said fans could use the app to “create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around the tournament.”
“UEFA will also give TikTok access to its huge library of historical assets to develop highly engaging and innovative content,” the European soccer body said.
