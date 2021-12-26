Intel Is Making a Huge Mistake by Dissing Asia: Playing the national security card is a potentially lucrative one for America’s biggest chip manufacturer, but the reality is, the U.S. will never be able to replace the global electronics infrastructure that’s particularly well-entrenched in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Instead, Washington should manage the risk and work with trusted nations to ensure every step in the process is reliable — a tough task when executives keep disrespecting your closest allies, like those in Seoul and Taipei. TSMC’s Global-Not-Global Strategy Must End: It’s unfathomable that the world’s most important chipmaker keeps 90% of capacity within a 100-mile radius, but there you have it. What’s more, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is reticent to expand overseas and is doing so only to appease foreign governments and customers. It’s a global company with an insular attitude that needs to change. China Is Closing Another Major Bridge to Taiwan: For more than 70 years, the island has been an important middleman in trade and economic ties between China and the West, and commerce has greased the wheels in the absence of political links. But a stricter tone from Beijing toward Taiwan’s businesspeople risks not only its connections to Taipei but to the rest of the world. Beware the Chinese Ransomware With No Ransom: New tools and tactics deployed by hackers in China give hints as to how the global cyber cold war may play out in coming years. Rather than just chasing down ransom payments, malware attacks against targets in Taiwan are being used to distract and confuse victims while more nefarious operations are carried out. Other nations should expect the same. How a Global Foundry Can Lose Money in a Chip Boom: A global shortage ought to be the best time to be a chip manufacturer. Yet one of the world’s biggest names, the newly listed GlobalFoundries Inc., still struggles to spin a profit. That should serve as a warning to governments and shareholders keen to invest billions of dollars on further capacity.