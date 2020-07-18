It went weekly in 1971 and became essential reading for fans of food, music, theater, movies and art. Time Out New York was launched in 1995, followed by similar publications in cities around the world, as well as a series of travel guides.
Time Out says its content, now largely online, covers 328 cities in 58 countries.
Time Out continues to publish a weekly print magazine in London, though it has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. The publication said its first post-lockdown print edition next month would be dedicated to Elliott.
The publication said Elliott was “a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend” whose life and work “inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally.”
