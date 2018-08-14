FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Times Up Legal Defense Fund, a fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country. Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit that’s managing the fund, said since launching in January roughly 3,500 people have reached out to share their personal stories and ask for help. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country.

The Times Up Legal Defense Fund is announcing its first round of grants to 18 organizations to help support low-wage and domestic workers who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Among the recipients are organizations dedicated to sexual harassment education and outreach. Also benefiting are groups that offer targeted resources and services to transgender individuals, immigrants, non-English speakers, and migrant workers, among others.

The fund was established in January to help defray legal costs for victims of sexual harassment, assault and other misconduct in the workplace. It has so far raised nearly $22 million.

