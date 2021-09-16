Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $3.36 to $12.34.
Investors were disappointed by results from a study of the drug developer’s potential dry eye disease treatment.
Great Western Bancorp Inc., up $3.40 to $32.
The holding company for Great Western Bank is being bought by First Interstate Bank.
Gap Inc., up 37 cents to $24.20.
A surprisingly good retail sales report for August helped lift shares of the clothing retailer and some of its peers.
Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $55.43.
The gold miner’s stock slipped as precious metal prices slumped.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $12.32.
Oil prices remained weak most of the day and dragged down energy company stocks.
Lennar Corp., up $1.80 to $110.25.
The homebuilder said it will release more than 1,000 homes for sale before the end of the year.