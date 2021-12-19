Would I move out of Hong Kong or stop traveling because of the quarantine? Unlikely. I will just consolidate all my trips into one mega-tour. On this one, with stops in New York and London, I felt like a bird stepping off Noah’s Ark marveling at the new world Covid-19 is shaping — it looked very different from the past — and from China. It was an invaluable experience. I can go back to tell my people how the world has changed. Isn’t that our role, to serve as the bridge between nations? In that way, this quarantine is worth it.