Speaking of markets, a shortage of Christmas trees is being blamed on climate change or snarled supply chains or maybe a cycle of over-planting and under-planting. The Fraser fir, long the tree in greatest demand, is particularly hard to find. Happily, alternatives exist. The Detroit News reports on research suggesting that the Turkish fir or the Trojan fir might be better trees for hard winters. And if you’re wondering whether this is the year to switch to an artificial tree, be aware that they, too, are caught in the supply chain mess. (I’m constrained to add that I’m no fan of the fakes; as I’ve warned before, they’re not necessarily more friendly to the environment than the real ones.)