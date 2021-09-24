In March 2020, during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, then-President Donald Trump issued a public health order invoking the law to allow for the rapid expulsion of nearly anyone trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico or Canada, before they had the opportunity to seek asylum in the U.S. The administration justified the decision arguing it would prevent the spread of Covid-19, specifically at border facilities where the administration worried overcrowding could fuel viral transmission. The order does not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their spouses and children, nor does it apply to U.S. military personnel or those who arrive at a port of entry with valid travel documents.