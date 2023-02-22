TJX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $14.52 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.15 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 billion, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.94 billion.
TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.41 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX