Financially and politically, there has been another option: bailouts from provinces and municipalities. These routinely set up shell companies to build roads and repurpose farmland to residential use to stimulate the local economy. They are the debtors of the second type. Few of these so-called local government financing vehicles are profitable or have assets that can make money, but investors don’t look at their cash flow. They focus instead on how much political support these vehicles can get to remain viable. So, unlike developers, LGFVs have no trouble tapping onto the onshore bond market. With 11 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of bonds outstanding, they are the single largest group of debt issuers in China itself.