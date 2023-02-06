Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US is in the thick of a nursing shortage. And yet, nursing schools are turning away more qualified applications than ever. The main bottleneck, schools say, is that there aren’t enough instructors or training sites to accommodate the vast number of interested students. Restoring the pandemic-depleted health-care workforce depends on fixing this mismatch.

Covid-19 took a toll on nurses. Many older ones retired early, fearful of catching the virus or plain exhausted from the demands of the job. Fleets of younger nurses left salaried positions at hospitals for more lucrative contract work. Those who remained as full-time staff have described working 24-hour shifts, with barely enough time to eat or use the restroom. Tens of thousands of nurses have gone on strike, most demanding better working conditions.

Against these odds, young people are still eager to become nurses, which remains a well-paid, highly regarded profession. Enrollment in entry-level baccalaureate programs, the largest pipeline into nursing, increased 3.3% in 2021. That doesn’t account for all the qualified students who are turned away — some 76,000 applications — because schools don’t have the resources to teach them.

Breaking this cycle first requires boosting the ranks of instructors. A survey released by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing in October showed more than 2,100 full-time faculty vacancies, roughly 85% of which require or prefer a doctoral degree. Such strict qualifications are unnecessarily limiting, and the candidate pool is vanishingly small.

In some cases, school administrators are hamstrung by state nursing boards or regional accreditation requirements that faculty have a higher degree than the program in which they’re teaching. But largely, it’s a matter of prestige. The proportion of faculty with doctoral degrees factors into school rankings, and top credentials are the key to getting tenure.

Such gatekeeping is counterproductive: More faculty means more students and hence more tuition. Hiring more master’s-level professors would be a good start. Longer term, increasing stipends for full-time doctoral students and offering tuition assistance for part-timers would help replenish the wave of Ph.D.-level faculty planning to retire. Loan forgiveness, meanwhile, could offset the stark salary differential with clinical practice, another oft-cited impediment to recruiting faculty.

Nursing education also depends on preceptors, clinicians who supervise training — typically for free and on their own time. The Affordable Care Act included $200 million for a pilot program to determine whether paying preceptors for certain nursing students would help schools expand enrollment and increase the number of graduates. It worked: Average enrollment and graduations were almost double at schools that participated in the program. Congress should authorize funding to replicate this model, which is based on the successful federal program that subsidizes medical-school residents.

The instructor shortage has knock-on effects for clinical training, too: Just imagine dumping a bunch of students in an understaffed emergency room. Hospital closures have only compounded the problem. Some Covid-era models could easily address this challenge. Simulation, for example, is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and recent studies have shown its benefits. State licensing boards should more uniformly recognize these hours for credit. Governors should also build on interstate alliances that strengthened during the pandemic, which would both expand the number of training sites and get state licensing requirements in sync. For specialties like psychiatric nursing, training via telehealth across state lines is a big win for students and patients, particularly in rural areas. Currently, allowing such experience to qualify for credit requires Herculean coordination between state boards and schools. This should be streamlined.

The need to increase investment in nursing schools has rare bipartisan support. With the political will, and a bit of creative thinking, the US can solve an immediate staffing crunch and ultimately save lives.

