To solve the labor shortage, all eyes are turning to the more than 1.3 million older workers who were pushed out or voluntarily left the labor force during the pandemic. But don’t hold your breath waiting for all of them to come back now. Sure, some older workers are returning, but they’re outliers. Displaced older workers face huge challenges returning to the labor force and won’t return en masse until the federal government takes significant steps to end age discrimination and assist with health-care costs.

In the meantime, there are a few things individuals can do if they want to get back to work.

First, let’s be clear that there’s no evidence showing the extra number of people who retired during the pandemic beyond the typical amount were mostly those with overflowing retirement accounts who were sick of working.

Instead, most of these additional retirees had unemployment foisted on them. If history is any guide, 55% of low-income workers age 55 and over were forced to leave the workforce from 2010 to 2018, while 32% of middle-income workers faced the same fate, according to my research. Even among high-income workers in the top 10% of the income distribution, 30% were forced to retire before they had planned.

Since most people find saying they retired is more socially acceptable than admitting they were pushed out of a job, I believe there are a lot of discouraged older workers out there who may be covering up and don’t think they’ll ever be rehired.

It’s worth pointing out that the unretirement rate, or the number of retirees who are working again, has increased to be more in line with pre-pandemic levels. Still, this is all happening at the margin -- the rate is increasing but the number of people going back to work is nowhere near how many older workers actually lost their jobs.

Another sign that retiring may not be workers’ choice but rather employers’ preference for younger workers is that wage growth for older workers has fallen substantially behind inflation and continues to trail the wage gains of mid-career workers.

Older workers’ wages increased by 3.7% in April compared to a year earlier, while workers aged 35 to 54 saw earnings increase 4.9%. If older workers are going to fill in some of the labor gaps, pay and/or working conditions will have to improve to entice them to leave retirement.

Age discrimination stops many retirees from returning to work. Whether older people work depends a lot on whether employers want to hire them. The federal government could help.

Ageism carries unproven beliefs that older workers aren’t trainable, move slow, get sick often and are too expensive. Without strict anti-discrimination laws and enforcement, older workers can’t compete for jobs. The AARP reported that concern among older workers about age discrimination reached its highest level in decades recently. The good news is that when the labor market is tight, discrimination gets weaker.

The federal government could help by lowering the eligibility age to 50 for Medicare. That way Medicare would cover certain health-care costs before an employer’s health insurance kicks in. That would substantially lower firms’ expenses for hiring older workers, who are now at a disadvantage because health insurance for older workers is significantly higher than for younger workers.

Older workers also need more bargaining power to get attractive offers. Across the board, unionization substantially improves workers’ access to health-care plans and pensions, and increases safety outcomes including paid sick leave and time off. Also, unionized employees earn far more than their non-unionized counterparts in the same jobs.

The federal government could also assist older workers by paying closer attention to the unusual problems faced by older people. For example, worker training programs aren’t incentivized to accept older workers because it takes longer for older people to find new jobs and that makes the programs’ success rates look bad.

Illinois Democratic Representative Marie Newman and fellow lawmakers have introduced a bill that would create an Older Workers Bureau to better coordinate vast government resources and modernize age discrimination laws and worker training.

In the meantime, what can individuals do? First, stay in the game -- working longer will help you delay drawing down your savings. Instead of investing in time-consuming and uncertain worker training, pay attention to the skills you have. Do you use the internet to order items and connect with friends and family? You are tech-savvy. If your resume needs refreshing, let a local agency or online service help.

Consider JEVS Human Services in Philadelphia, which offers virtual coaching sessions for residents 55 and older. Your area may have a similar program. The AARP provides up-to-date tips for older workers seeking jobs. In addition, the National Council on Aging has Mature Work Councils along with dedicated programs for low-income seniors seeking work.

Unfortunately, most older people aren’t anywhere near being financially ready for retirement. If the labor market were friendlier to them, they might have a chance. Until then, most of those help wanted signs won’t be filled by unretirements anytime soon.

Teresa Ghilarducci is the Schwartz Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research. She’s the co-author of “Rescuing Retirement” and a member of the board of directors of the Economic Policy Institute.

