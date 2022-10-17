Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The great 17th-century philosopher Thomas Hobbes believed that the most basic of human instincts is to escape from the threat of bodily harm. Corporate America is currently engaged in an experiment to see if Hobbes was right. Will companies stick to their loudly expressed commitment to social responsibility? Or will they follow Hobbes and retreat from the rising crime and disorder of urban America?

Chicago has the dubious distinction of being at the center of this great experiment, with 802 people shot to death in 2021, according to the University of Chicago Crime Lab, up from 774 in 2020, and violence and disorder rampant. Fear is clearly winning. On Oct. 5 Tyson Foods Inc. announced that it is closing its office in downtown Chicago in order to consolidate office employees in its global headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

This comes on top of a spate of high-profile moves: In May, Boeing Co., the aerospace giant, announced that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, DC, suburbs; in June, Caterpillar Inc., the construction titan, announced that it is moving its base from Chicago to the Dallas region; a week later, Ken Griffin announced that he is moving the primary office of his Citadel hedge fund to Miami. Griffin made it clear that his main reason for leaving Chicago (which he likened to “Afghanistan, on a good day”) was that his employees no longer felt safe going to and from work.

US crime statistics are notoriously difficult to interpret given the size of the country and the variety of its 18,000 state and police authorities, ranging from leviathans to minnows. The difficulty of interpretation is multiplied by changes the FBI is making to its method of calculating crime and the failure of more than one third of the country’s law enforcement agencies to submit evidence for the 2021 Crime in the Nation report.

The picture is complicated but depressing. The FBI reported that overall violent crime fell by 1% over 2020 but homicides rose by 4.3%. By contrast, a survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) of 70 urban areas revealed that homicides and rapes declined slightly between the first half of 2021 and the same period in 2022, but violent crime in general has increased by 4.4%.

Still, it is fair to say that violent crime is significantly higher than it was in the early 2000s. (Changes over time in the methodology and size of nationwide surveys can confound direct comparisons.) The level of violent crime fell sharply from the 1990s before stabilizing at a lower level. In particular, the big cities entered a relatively tranquil period, as a new breed of pragmatic (and often Republican) big city mayors such as Richard Riordan in Los Angeles, Bob Lanier in Houston and Rudy Giuliani in New York City implemented tough crime policies. (It is easy to forget, given his current pitiable state, that Giuliani made his name as a crime-fighting mayor.) Then everything began to change again, starting in the mid-2010s and then accelerating: between the middle of 2019 and the middle of 2020, MCCA member cities experienced a 50% increase in murders and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults.

The jump in violent crime is taking place against the background of increasing civic disorder. When I visited America a few months ago after a long absence during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking in Washington, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, I was struck by how much the tenor of daily life had deteriorated. Tent cities were proliferating, evidence that homelessness was not a problem that was being tackled but a way of life. Panhandlers were more aggressive as well as more ubiquitous. Urban drug stores had taken to putting everything behind lock and key, creating a sense of a society under siege. The streets of New York made the streets of London look spick and span by comparison. The sickly-sweet smell of marijuana was ubiquitous. A disconcerting number of people on the street seemed to behave oddly if not dangerously, perhaps reflecting the high prevalence (as much as 25%) of severe mental illness among the homeless. Problems that had always been there on the margins of urban society were moving to the center stage.

When it comes to general disorder, the test case is not Chicago (though it is making a good attempt to claim the title with locals rechristening “the magnificent mile” the “murderous mile”) but San Francisco. Theft from convenience stores has been a fact of life in the city for years along with homelessness and open drug use. A 2014 ballot initiative to raise the felony penalty threshold for thefts to $950 hasn’t helped. Miscreants now act as if their actions have no negative consequences: Online videos show thieves hauling goods out of CVS and other stores and, in one case, a crowd of 20-40 people mounting a smash-and-grab raid on a Union Square Louis Vuitton store.

In addition to driving some big corporate headquarters out of city centers, the Hobbesian imperative is directly and indirectly having two other marked effects on urban life.

First, stores are closing their operations in the most crime-infested areas. Starbucks is shuttering branches over worries about violence and drug use, a reversal of its earlier commitment to welcome everyone and anyone, regardless of their behavior or willingness to buy coffee. Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens are closing dozens of stores over worries about crime and disorder. Mom-and-pop stores are also closing: One study suggests that every additional gun homicide in a city reduced the number of retail and service businesses by two over the following year.

Second, companies are having to take distressing measures to train their employees to deal with the reality of violent crime. Stores that remain in downtowns are increasing the number of security guards they employ while also reducing their opening hours. Noodles & Company is training its workers on how to respond if they discover casual drug use in their bathrooms. MOD Pizza is installing panic buttons in stores and offering emotional support resources to employees after an incident. Employees are instructed never to leave the back doors of restaurants open. Fresh Market Place in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood gives all employees safety training and coaches them to avoid confrontations and defuse conflicts. This columnist was surprised when, as part of his training as a “new hire” at Bloomberg Opinion, he was asked to watch a video on what to do if an armed assailant invades the office.

Before the pandemic it was fashionable to talk of an urban renaissance as young workers returned to cities in search of stimulation, and savvy companies followed them. The New York Times ran a celebratory article on “why corporate America is leaving the suburbs for the city.” McDonald’s Corp. and Motorola Solutions Inc. moved their headquarters to downtown Chicago from their respective suburbs, Oak Brook and Schaumburg. General Electric moved its headquarters from its 70-acre wooded campus in Fairfield, Connecticut, to a red-brick warehouse in Boston in a bid to rebrand itself and attract what then-Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt called a “diverse, technologically-fluent workforce.”

The urban renaissance is now well and truly over: Far from waxing sentimental about urban life, McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinksi, recently delivered a cri de coeur to the Economic Club of Chicago. “What’s going on in Chicago?…There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis…We have violent crime that is happening in our restaurants…we are seeing homelessness issues in our restaurants, we are having drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants.”

But two things are worth noting as we write the obituary of the renaissance. First, it was always exaggerated. The flight of both people and businesses from cities to suburbs and from the Northeast to the Sunbelt continued throughout the supposed revival (though California increasingly acted like a Northeastern rather than a Sunbelt state). In particular, New York, Chicago and Boston continued to lose corporate headquarters just as Sunbelt cities and suburbs continued to gain them.

Second, it’s wrong to think that the renaissance is just another victim of Covid and the work-from-home movement that Covid intensified. It’s the result of the toxic combination of Covid and growing disorder. Rates of return to the office are significantly higher in Sunbelt cities where people drive to work than they are in cities where they rely on public transport. No matter how many perks companies provide or warnings they issue, workers are reluctant to commute to work if it means putting themselves in danger on the subway (in late May a Goldman Sachs employee was shot to death on a New York subway train) or negotiating their way past homeless encampments and aggressive panhandlers as they walk from subway to the office.

The tragedy of the flight of American business from core cities is that policy makers have a tried-and-tested solution to the problem. This is Hobbes-ism plus: Accept the truth of Hobbes’ insight that the basic duty of the state is to preserve law and order but add that it can only succeed in doing this if it addresses broader social problems of homelessness and drug addiction. Hobbes-ism plus was once mainstream center left thinking when the left dominated politics, mostly memorably expressed by Tony Blair’s formula “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.” It was also influential in Republican circles as Republican reformers captured the mayorships of several great cities by promising to mix crime-fighting with a wider range of policies to help the poor.

Today it’s hard to see a mainstream politician embracing both the “Hobbes” and the “plus” side of this formula. True, New York City has replaced Bill de Blasio with the more moderate Eric Adams, a former police officer, and San Francisco has recalled some of its more extreme progressives. But the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is still ascendant while the Republican Party has all but abandoned the “urbia” for “ex-urbia” and the countryside. Hobbes taught that the “war of all against all” can only be solved by a strong and responsible Leviathan. Until America can solve its urban government crisis, dreams of an urban renaissance driven by knowledge workers and agglomeration effects are destined to remain just that.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

