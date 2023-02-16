Toast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — BOSTON — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported a loss of $99 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $769 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $275 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Toast said it expects revenue in the range of $745 million to $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion.

