Demolition starts today on Tokyo’s Nakagin Capsule Tower, an iconic but increasingly disheveled piece of 1970s architecture that was a darling of the architectural scene and, pre-Covid, a must-see for tourists. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A years-long campaign to save the Nakagin failed. But instead of mourning its passing, we should celebrate it — as a symbol of the Japanese capital’s constant urban rebirth that’s not only one of its inherent charms, but also a key reason that it works so well. Just as the phoenix is born from the ashes of its predecessor, a new Tokyo is rising from the detritus of post-war projects like the capsule tower.

An innovative but flawed building designed in the 1970s by the late Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, Nakagin was composed of a series of independent pods intended to be replaceable. Kurokawa was the leading light of an architectural scene known as Metabolism, which pictured buildings that would change organically over time, with aging pods popped out for new ones.

Replacement never happened, and Nakagin fell into such disrepair that it’s not had central hot water for over a decade. Its demolition would be a “bitter loss,” the architecture critic Nicolai Ouroussoff wrote more than a decade ago, arguing that “the way we treat our cultural patrimony is a fair measure of how enlightened we are as a society.”

Japan brooks no such sentimentality: Perhaps the holiest site in Shinto, the 1,300 year-old Ise Grand Shrine, is knocked down and rebuilt every 20 years, after all. To be in Tokyo is to live among this constant renewal and upheaval.

The more familiar example might be the Hotel Okura, a symbol of Japanese Modernist design featured in the James Bond novel “You Only Live Twice” and demolished in 2015 in defiance of an international outcry. Perhaps because it re-opened just months before the pandemic shut down tourism to Japan, few have noticed that the Okura’s impressive $1 billion replacement ably preserves the atmosphere of the original, while being superior in almost every measurable way.

And it’s not just a matter of aesthetic preference: Tokyo’s enthusiasm for building helps keep housing plentiful and relatively affordable. In the past decade, Tokyo has added five to 10 times the new housing units that New York City has each year. Until recently, it was adding more in most years than all of England, a country with more than four times Tokyo’s population.

Japan has gradually loosened regulation around apartment building over decades, including a deregulation in 1997 aimed at supporting real-estate developers still reeling from the collapse of the 1980s bubble economy and its over-inflated property prices. That made it much easier to build large-scale, high-rise condominiums known here as “tower mansions.” Their development has boosted the housing stock, and began to tempt people back from the suburbs into the city center. So, while Japan’s population overall is declining, Tokyo’s is still growing, albeit slowly.

As a result, Tokyo is perhaps one of few major metropolitan areas in the world where a middle-class, dual income family can afford to buy a new downtown apartment with a relatively minimum fuss. Prices have been buoyed recently by a rise in these “power couples” — where each partner earns at least 7 million yen ($56,000) a year — because of a surge in the number of women employed as full-time workers over the past decade. And while apartment prices are finally back above the bubble-era high watermark, they’ve risen only a third in the last decade from a post-financial crisis slump.

Housing certainly isn’t seen as the long-term sure-fire investment it’s expected to be elsewhere — young couples here don’t talk about getting on the property ladder, but neither has property become become the political crisis it is in London, New Zealand or Ireland.

While wages may scarcely be rising, urban renewal is a boost to quality of life. Tokyo is transforming its landscape in a building frenzy.

Marunouchi, the financial district home to the offices of companies including Bloomberg, is unrecognizable from just 30 years ago, thanks to a public-private partnership that has restored the redbrick facade of the historic 108-year old Tokyo Station while surrounding it with gleaming glass skyscrapers. These new buildings are both more environmentally friendly and more accessible — essential not just for the disabled but also for Japan’s rapidly aging population — as well as being less vulnerable to the natural disasters that strike Tokyo from above and below.

Areas like trendy Shibuya, home to the famous Scramble Crossing, are undergoing a “once in a century” reconstruction, which involves razing and rebuilding one of world’s busiest train stations. The reconstruction also includes an anti-flooding water storage facility capable of holding 4,000 cubic meters of rainwater, vital during the “guerrilla rainstorms” which increasingly strike the country.

In the post-bubble years, Japan was criticized for over-spending on construction to prop up the economy, typified by “bridges to nowhere” and other rural boondoggles. But it’s now one reason its infrastructure is so durable, able to withstand disasters like 2019 super-typhoon Hagibis which struck Tokyo head-on, dealing $15 billion of economic damage but just 121 deaths.

All this means that in Tokyo, you can’t get too attached. I am mentally steeling myself for the day that the backstreets of Shibuya’s Dogenzaka 2-chome, a ramshackle but distinctive district of love hotels, dive bars and most recently, trendy craft beer joints that’s located just meters from some of the most expensive real estate in the world, joins the list of areas to be bulldozed.

For those who will mourn the capsule tower, remember that Metabolism saw buildings as regenerative. And while that hasn’t happened in a literal sense with the Nakagin itself, that spirit lives on through Tokyo’s constant destruction and reconstruction.

